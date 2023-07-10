Home

Video Gallery

Delhi Flood Update: Yamuna Water Level Rises Above Danger Mark, Drone Visuals of River Yamuna – Watch Video

Delhi Flood Update: Yamuna Water Level Rises Above Danger Mark, Drone Visuals of River Yamuna – Watch Video

Yamuna water level rises above danger mark. See the drone visuals of River Yamuna. Watch video.

Yamuna Water Level Rises Above Danger Mark: Delhi experienced the highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982, with 153 mm recorded in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. Several regions in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, and Gujarat have also witnessed substantial precipitation. Amid this, The Central Water Commission (CWC) has warned that the water level in the Yamuna river in Delhi is rising and expected to surpass the danger mark of 205.33 meters by Tuesday. Yamuna river has surpassed the warning mark of 204.5 metres as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage due to ongoing heavy rains in the upper catchment areas. Watch the drone visuals.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.