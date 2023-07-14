Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Delhi Floods: Severe Waterlogging In The City Due To Rise In Yamuna Water Level – Watch Video
Yamua water level rise has caused severe waterlogging in Delhi. Several visuals of cars being washed away and people stranded in waterlogging has surfaced online.
Delhi Floods: The rise in Yamuna water level has wrecked a havoc in many parts of Delhi. Continuous rainfall has called severe waterlogging in the city. Commuters are facing a lot of difficulty while travelling. Several visuals of cars being washed away and people stranded in waterlogging has surfaced online. Watch video.
