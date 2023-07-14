Home

Delhi Floods: Severe Waterlogging In The City Due To Rise In Yamuna Water Level – Watch Video

Yamua water level rise has caused severe waterlogging in Delhi. Several visuals of cars being washed away and people stranded in waterlogging has surfaced online. Watch video.

Delhi Floods: The rise in Yamuna water level has wrecked a havoc in many parts of Delhi. Continuous rainfall has called severe waterlogging in the city. Commuters are facing a lot of difficulty while travelling. Several visuals of cars being washed away and people stranded in waterlogging has surfaced online. Watch video.

