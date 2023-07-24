Home

Delhi Floods: Yamuna River Flows Above Danger Dark At 206.56 Meters, Watch Scary Visuals

There's a rise in Yamuna water level again. It was at 206.56 metres at 7:00 am on July 24. Watch scary visuals.

Yamuna water level: The river Yamuna continued to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 meters in the national capital. It was at 206.56 metres at 7:00 am on July 24. On July 23, announcements were made by the administration to vacate the low-lying areas. Due to the rise of the water level of Yamuna to 206.4 metres, the working of the Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) was suspended from 22:15 hours on Sunday, the Northern Railway said. The route between Delhi and Shahdara will be suspended, it added. The rise in water level yet again sparked concerns about the flood-like situation in Delhi and adjoining regions. Watch video.

