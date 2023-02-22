Home

Delhi Government Halts Bike And Taxi Services, Drivers And Commuters Unhappy With The Decision – Watch Video

Delhi Government has halted bike and taxi services. Watch the unhappy reactions of commuters and bike and taxi drivers.

Delhi Government Halts Bike And Taxi Services: Thirty-nine-year-old Kishan Pal is amongst the many drivers plying bike taxis on the streets of the national capital. They are now staring at an uncertain future after the Delhi government asked ride aggregators to stop the use of private vehicles. “Where will we get employment? Will the govt give us employment?”Bablu, another bike taxi driver, couldn’t afford to buy a car so he bought a two-wheeler, and started driving for the major cab aggregators in Delhi. He now has no means to earn a living. Watch the unhappy reactions of commuters and bike and taxi drivers.