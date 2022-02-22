Checkout our latest video to know more in detail. Delhi to add 100 new EV Buses in March. Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be adding 100 new EV Buses. 200 more Electric Buses will be added by May 2022. 330 EV Buses will be added to the squad by end of the year. This decision was taken by Delhi govt to battle air pollution. Delhi govt have rolled out its 1st EV Buss. 50 EV buses to be added by 1st week of March 2022. EV will increase 50% of the share to zero-emission. Meanwhile, bus depots are being upgraded with EV charging stations. Delhi unveiled its first EV bus on January 17, 2022. These buses are manufactured by JBM Auto Ltd.