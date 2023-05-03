Delhi: Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha Reaches Delhi’s Jantar Mantar | Watch Video
Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar where wrestlers are protesting since 11 days
PT Usha reaches Jantar Mantar: Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha reached Delhi’s Jantar Mantar today. Wrestlers have been protesting in Jantar Mantar since 11 days. Watch the live footage in the video.
Also Watch
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.