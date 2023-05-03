Home

Delhi: Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha Reaches Delhi’s Jantar Mantar | Watch Video

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar where wrestlers are protesting since 11 days

PT Usha reaches Jantar Mantar: Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha reached Delhi’s Jantar Mantar today. Wrestlers have been protesting in Jantar Mantar since 11 days. Watch the live footage in the video.