Delhi is decorated for the upcoming G20 Summit

On September 9 and 10, New Delhi will play host to the G20 Summit, which will be led by India.

The G20 Summit under India’s leadership is all set to take place in New Delhi on September 09 and 10. Preparations are going on in full swing for the meeting that will take place at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. According to a gazette notification issued by the Delhi government, all types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses shall not operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quilla Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from 00:00 hours on the intervening night of September 07 and 08 to 23:59 hours on September 10.

