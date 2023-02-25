Delhi-Meerut RRT Corridor On Course For Completion By 2025 – Watch Video

Home

Delhi-Meerut RRT Corridor: The 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad priority section of the ambitious Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, on which trains will run at three times the speed of metro trains, is expected to get operationalised by April. The RRTS is a project of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The trains look similar to metro trains but have additional features like luggage carriers and mini screens installed inside the coaches. Take a look.