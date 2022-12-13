Delhi-NCR Facing Major Shortage Of Butter, Why Is It Happening? Watch Video To Find Out

Outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cattle heads in many states, including Gujarat and Rajasthan is one of the reasons for the butter shortage. Watch video o know more.

Butter shortage: One of the prime ingredients used in foods, eating which we start our day and the one which is the soul of Delhi street food and the most popular dairy product Butter is facing a major shortage in the markets of Delhi- NCR. Yes you heard that right. Well now you must be wondering about why it’s happening? In this video we will tell you the prime reasons behind the shortage of your favorite dairy product Butter. Watch video.