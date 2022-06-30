Delhi Rains: Heavy Rain and thunderstorm struck Delhi and its adjoining areas early morning. Vehicles moved slowly during the traffic jam. The Indian meteorological department has issued orange alert too. As per weather expert Devendra Tripathi, rain will continue in parts of Delhi and NCR during the next three days. Weather expert also claims that weather conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon in several parts of India. Watch video of water logging in several areas including Pragati maidan and other areas of Delhi and NCR.Also Read - Monsoon Brings Rain in Delhi and North India; Not To Mention Traffic Chaos, Flooded Roads | LIVE Updates

(Packaged by- Ananya)