Delhi: Rehearsals for Republic Day parade underway at Kartavya Path at 7°C

Ahead of India’s 75th Republic Day, parade rehearsal started at Kartavya Path in the early hours of January 11. Notably, ...

Ahead of India’s 75th Republic Day, parade rehearsal started at Kartavya Path in the early hours of January 11. Notably, French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest on the occasion. It will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.

