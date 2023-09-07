Home

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Comes Alive With Illuminated Statues And Fountains Ahead Of G20 Summit

India is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9-10.

As the much anticipated G20 Leaders’ summit is inching closer with every passing day, the National Capital is decked up beautifully to host the event. India is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

