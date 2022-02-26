The new Delhi – Amritsar- Katra (DAK) Expressway will connect the holy city of Katra and Amritsar. Lakhs of pilgrims visit Mata Vaishno Devi shrine every year. Many devotes travel to this place via road from Delhi to Katra. This new expressway will reduce the distance from Delhi to Karta by 5 hours. The distance between Katra and Delhi is 727 km which will reduce to 588 km. This expressway will reduce the travel time between Katra and Delhi to 6 hours 30 minutes. This expressway will cover Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Katra and Jammu.