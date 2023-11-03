Home

Delhi Turns into a Gas Chamber: AQI Crosses 700 in Some Areas | Delhi Air Pollution

Delhi Air Pollution: This video delves into the alarming situation in Delhi, where the air quality has reached a critical state, earning the city the ominous title of a “Gas Chamber.” With the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring past 700 in specific areas, the health and safety of Delhi’s residents are under serious threat. We highlight the severe health consequences of rampant air pollution, which has led to a surge in respiratory issues, eye irritation, prolonged coughing, and throat infections. Expert medical advice emphasizes the importance of avoiding early morning outdoor activities and wearing masks when stepping outside. Furthermore, we examine the legal actions taken in Gurugram to combat the rising air pollution, including the implementation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1973. By subscribing, liking, and sharing this video, you can help raise awareness about Delhi’s air quality crisis and join the cause for cleaner air and a healthier future for the region. Stay tuned for ongoing updates on air quality, health, and environmental matters. Your well-being is our primary concern.