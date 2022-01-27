Delhi University: Hansraj College sets up cow centre, will provide milk and curd to the students; Watch Video:
'Swami Dayanand Saraswati Gau-Samwardhan ewam Anusandhan Kendra' has been set up in Hansraj college, DU. Reportedly, the centre has been started with one cow. This is also known as cow protection and research centre. The number of cows will be increased if the research appears to be effective and useful. Hansraj college is the leading Institute of Delhi University.