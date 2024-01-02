Home

Delhi Wakes up to Chilly Morning, Shivers with ‘very poor’ air quality



As the cold wave tightened its grip, the National Capital woke up to an even colder morning on January 02. Mercury and air quality both nose-dived in Delhi. The AQI reached the ‘very poor’ category, standing at 346 or above in parts of Delhi as per the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI in the ‘very poor’ category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. People have been advised to use face masks and avoid prolonged outdoor visits.

