Delhi Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued In Delhi Amid Freezing Temperature, Cold Waves And Dense Fog – Watch Video
Delhiites woke up to the coldest morning of the season so far on Thursday. The mercury plummeted to 3°C at the base station in Safdarjung, marking a departure of four degrees from the normal. Seeing the condition an orange alert has been issued today for the next two days in Delhi - NCR. Watch video.
Delhi Weather Update: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and UP have been witnessing harsh cold weather and dense fog. IMD issued a long-range monthly forecast that temperatures will likely remain below normal the entire month of January 2023. Severe cold wave conditions were observed in Punjab and isolated areas in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana in last 24 hours. Delhi recorded a continuous severe cold wave like situation today with minimum temperature of 1.8 degrees at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi. Watch video for more.
