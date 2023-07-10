Home

Delhi Weather Updates: Diplomatic and VIP areas get flooded | Visuals

Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in various areas of the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has advised senior bureaucrats residing on the ground floors to relocate to safer places as a precautionary measure.

Areas housing VIPs were inundated as the national capital on Sunday witnessed unprecedented rain, shattering a 41-year record. Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in various areas of the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has advised senior bureaucrats residing on the ground floors to relocate to safer places as a precautionary measure.

