ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather; receives rainfall in some areas

Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather; receives rainfall in some areas

Delhi saw a sudden change in weather on June 16 bringing relief from the heat. Rain lashed parts of the national capital in mid-day hours.

Published: June 16, 2023 7:00 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Delhi saw a sudden change in weather on June 16 bringing relief from the heat. Rain lashed parts of the national capital in mid-day hours.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.