Home

Video Gallery

Delhi’s Air Quality continues to remain in very poor category, AQI stands at 322

Delhi’s Air Quality continues to remain in very poor category, AQI stands at 322

Delhi’s AQI continued to remain in the ‘Very Poor’ category on October 30. The overall Air Quality Index in Delhi ...

Delhi’s AQI continued to remain in the ‘Very Poor’ category on October 30. The overall Air Quality Index in Delhi was recorded at 322. For the past few days, Delhi’s AQI has remained in ‘Very Poor’ category. The locals blamed stubble burning for air pollution in the national capital. Delhiites also complained of several health issues due to rising pollution. To mitigate pollution, anti-smog guns have been deployed in parts of Delhi.