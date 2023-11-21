Home

Video Gallery

Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in ‘very poor’ category with AQI at 323

Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in ‘very poor’ category with AQI at 323

The National Capital continued to experience 'very poor' air quality on Tuesday morning, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of ...

The National Capital continued to experience ‘very poor’ air quality on Tuesday morning, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 323, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India). The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe. The Air Quality Index is a tool for effectively communicating air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.