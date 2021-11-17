Dengue outbreak in children : The mosquito borne viral infection dengue is spreading at an alarming rate in India. States like UP, Noida, Bihar and Delhi are witnessing a massive rise in dengue cases everyday. The deadly infection is particularly affecting children at a much higher speed and is proving fatal for newborns or the ones who have underlying health issues. In this video, we have with us Dr. D.K Gupta, Chairman, Felix Hospital explains the reason behind this spread, risk factors and measures and to curb the in detailed way. Watch video.Also Read - What Causes Diabetes? Here's Everything You Need To Know, Explained | Watch Video