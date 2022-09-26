Dengue Prevention Tips: Delhi has been seeing a massive surge in Dengue. More than 100 people diagnosed with the infection in the past one week. This surge has been seen due to continuous rain and water logging in the city. According to Municipal corporation of India, the national capital has reported 396 cases of dengue this year so far. Till September 17, a total of 152 dengue cases have been recorded in this month itself. 75 cases of dengue were reported in the entire month of August. According to the data, in the last one week, 101 fresh cases have been reported. No deaths have been reported so far. Amid this, we need to be extra cautious about our health. So, for that we mentioned a few tips that will protect you and your loved ones from the wrath of Dengue. Watch video.Also Read - Khosta-2 Virus: Scientists Find A New Virus In Russian Bats Which Can Infect Humans, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch Video