Dengue Spike: Surge In Dengue Cases In Delhi, Early Signs And Symptoms To Look Out For | Prevention Tips | WATCH

Dengue and prevention: The early symptoms of dengue includes fever lasting 3 to 5 days, red marks on body, body pain, eye pain, headache, vomiting, and severe back pain.

Dengue Spike: Dengue cases have been on the rise in Delhi. More than 121 infections been reported in the month of July alone. The surge in mosquito-borne diseases is believed to be a result of the recent floods. Normally, cases of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya tend to peak in August and September, but this year, the spike occurred in July. Dengue is a viral infection transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito. Watch video to know symptoms and prevention.

