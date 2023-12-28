By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Dense Fog In Delhi: Dense fog continues in Delhi mercury settles at 6°C
As cold wave maintains its grip in northern India, a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on December 27. As per IMD, the max and min temperatures in the city are expected to hover between 21 degrees and 6 degrees respectively. The Indian meteorological department has issued a warning of ‘dense to very dense’ fog in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 27th-29th December and over isolated pockets of North Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh on 27th December.