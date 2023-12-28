Home

Dense Fog In Delhi: Dense fog continues in Delhi mercury settles at 6°C

As cold wave maintains its grip in northern India, a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on December 27. As per IMD, the max and min temperatures in the city are expected to hover between 21 degrees and 6 degrees respectively. The Indian meteorological department has issued a warning of ‘dense to very dense’ fog in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 27th-29th December and over isolated pockets of North Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh on 27th December.

