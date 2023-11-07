Top Trending Videos

Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav reaches Vidhan Sabha amid intense protest by Anganwadi workers

Updated: November 7, 2023 6:27 PM IST

By Video Desk

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav reached Vidhan Sabha in Patna on November 07 amid the protest from Anganwadi workers. They held the protest outside Vidhan Sabha over their demands for the status of government employees in place of honorary employees.

