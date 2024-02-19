By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
“Deshbhakt Modi ke saath hoga…”, Kalki Dham Trust’s Chairman takes a jibe at Congress
Former Congress leader and Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust Chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam took a dig at Opposition parties saying ...
Former Congress leader and Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust Chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam took a dig at Opposition parties saying that whoever is patriot will comply to the values of PM Modi. PM Modi will be laying the foundation of Shri Kalki Dham today. PM Modi will install the main stone in the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Kalki Dham.