Wedding Ceremony Video:
Video of a wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media. In this video the desi groom touches bride’s feet during varmala ceremony. This video has more than 6,000 views on twitter. The video was shared on Twitter by kaptan Hindustan. Netizens are happy to see groom touching bride’s feet. They are giving thumbs up to the groom. Also Read - Viral Video: Driver Stops Train to Collect Alwar's Famous Kachoris, Investigation Launched | Watch Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Consoles Pet Dog, Hugs Him Tightly And Calls Him 'Betu' | Watch Also Read - Viral Video: Man Sings Pushpa's Srivalli Song in 5 Languages, Mesmerises The Internet | Watch