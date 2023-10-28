Top Trending Videos

Devotees take holy dip in River Ganga on Sharad Purnima in Haridwar

Devotees took a holy dip in River Ganga in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on the occasion of Sharad Purnima on October 28. ...

Published: October 28, 2023 1:01 PM IST

By Video Desk

Devotees took a holy dip in River Ganga in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on the occasion of Sharad Purnima on October 28. As per Hindu lunar calendar, the full moon of the month Ashvin is celebrated as Sharad Purnima, which is a harvest festival. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on this day, especially by the Bengali community.

