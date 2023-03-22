Home

J&K: Devotees throng Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra on first day of Chaitra Navratri – Watch Video

Marking the first day of Chaitra Navratri, early morning prayers were offered at Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra on March 22. Devotees visited the temple to offers prayers and seek blessings at the holy shrine. People were seen standing in the queue waiting for their chance patiently to offer prayers.