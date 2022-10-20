Dhanteras 2022: This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on 23rd of October. People all over India are excited for the festivities to begin. Lord Kuber, Goddess Lakshmi, Yama are worshiped on Dhanteras. Dhanteras Shubh Muhurta starts at 22 October 2022 from 6.02 pm to 23 October at 4:30 pm. On this day, devotees light the lamp of Dhanteras on the right side of the main door of the house. Watch this video to know the puja timings, correct date and why it is celebrated with so much of joy every year.Also Read - Dhanteras 2022: What to Purchase And What Not to Purchase on This Auspicious Day