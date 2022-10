Dhanteras 2022: This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on 23rd of October, Sunday. People are all excited and prepping up for the upcoming festivities. In this video Jyotish Guru Shiromanib Sachin will tell us that which metal should one buy a Kalash or Utensil and why? He will also tell us that what is the right and auspicious time to buy a utensil on the occasion of Dhateras. Watch this video. Also Read - Dhanteras 2022: What to Purchase And What Not to Purchase on This Auspicious Day