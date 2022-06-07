Are you planning a fun and adventurous trip to Dharamshala with your best buddies? Well in that case, you do not have to worry as we have listed down some of the cool and amazing places that you can visit in Dharamshala and have a gala time with your loved ones. From Triund Hills to War Memorial, here’s a list to best places of Dharamshala that you need to visit as soon as possible. Have a look.