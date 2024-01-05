Home

Video Gallery

Dhirendra Shastri lashes out at AIMIM chief Owaisi

Dhirendra Shastri lashes out at AIMIM chief Owaisi

Bageshwar Dham’s Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri on January 05 lashed out at Asaduddin Owaisi. He reacted to Owaisi’s remark in which ...

Bageshwar Dham’s Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri on January 05 lashed out at Asaduddin Owaisi. He reacted to Owaisi’s remark in which he appealed to the Muslim community to safeguard the Mosques.

Trending Now

You may like to read