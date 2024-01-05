Top Trending Videos

Dhirendra Shastri lashes out at AIMIM chief Owaisi

Bageshwar Dham’s Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri on January 05 lashed out at Asaduddin Owaisi. He reacted to Owaisi’s remark in which ...

Updated: January 5, 2024 4:55 PM IST

By Video Desk

Bageshwar Dham’s Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri on January 05 lashed out at Asaduddin Owaisi. He reacted to Owaisi’s remark in which he appealed to the Muslim community to safeguard the Mosques.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.