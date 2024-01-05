By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Dhirendra Shastri lashes out at AIMIM chief Owaisi
Bageshwar Dham’s Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri on January 05 lashed out at Asaduddin Owaisi. He reacted to Owaisi’s remark in which he appealed to the Muslim community to safeguard the Mosques.