Navratri 2022: The nine-day Navratri festival has begun and this marks the beginning of the festive season. In Ayurveda, it is considered that fasting is a good way to boost metabolism and prepare the body for seasonal shifts. This can be challenging for ailing people especially those with diabetes. If you are diabetic and observing nine days of Navratri fast, you must follow these rules to maintain your blood sugar levels. Watch VideoAlso Read - Navratri 2022 Vrat Rules: Foods to Eat and Avoid For Healthy Fasting

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Fasting Tips For People With Diabetes During Ramadan