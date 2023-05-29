Home

Video Gallery

Diabetes Management: Did You Know That Karela/Bitter Gourd Can Cure Diabetes? Here’s How To Use It To Control Diabetes – Watch Video

Diabetes Management: Did You Know That Karela/Bitter Gourd Can Cure Diabetes? Here’s How To Use It To Control Diabetes – Watch Video

You can drink butter gourd on a regular basis to keep your glucose level in check. Secondly, you can consume the karela in a sabzi form filled with flavors and delicious taste. You can also eat it in a paratha form.

Diabetes Management: Bitter gourd or karela is a tropical vegetable which is rich in fiber, vitamin C, vitamin A, folate, iron and zinc. You might not like the bitter taste of this veggie, but did you know that karela actually has got multiple health benefits, especially for diabetes. Bitter gourd can be used to cure diabetes. There are many ways in which you can use karela for managing your blood sugar levels. It contains active substances like polypeptide and vicine that improves the ways your tissues use sugar, promotes secretion of insulin there by naturally lowering blood sugar level.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.