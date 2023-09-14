Home

Diabetes: Reasons Why Diabetic Patients Have Slow Wound Healing

Diabetic individuals often experience slow wound healing due to a combination of factors. One key reason is poor blood circulation, resulting from damaged blood vessels and narrowed arteries caused by high blood sugar levels over time.

