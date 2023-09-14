Top Trending Videos

Diabetes: Reasons Why Diabetic Patients Have Slow Wound Healing

Diabetic individuals often experience slow wound healing due to a combination of factors. One key reason is poor blood circulation, resulting from damaged blood vessels and narrowed arteries caused by high blood sugar levels over time.

Published: September 14, 2023 6:27 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Diabetes: Diabetic individuals often experience slow wound healing due to a combination of factors. One key reason is poor blood circulation, resulting from damaged blood vessels and narrowed arteries caused by high blood sugar levels over time.

Also Watch

Trending Now

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>