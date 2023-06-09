Diana Penty Fitness: Know How Bloody Daddy Actress Maintains Her Bomb Figure, Her Diet And Fitness Secrets Revealed – Watch Video

Home

The cocktail actress does a lot of hardwork to maintain her toned figure. Diana is very particular about her fitness and hits gym everyday following a proper workout routine .and if not possible then she does home workout to maintain her fitness

Diana Penty Fitness: Actress Diana Penty is grabbing a lot of headlines these days. Her film bloody daddy which is an adaptation of French film, Sleepless night, has been released today i.e. on 9th of June. The actress plays Aditi, who is a narcotics cop in the film. After nailing her roles In films like Cocktail, Happy Bhaag Jayegi and Parmanu, fans are eager to see Diana acing the intense character of a cop. Apart from her impeccable acting skills, Diana is also known for her slim fit body who undoubtedly has a gorgeous figure. But how does the bloody daddy actress maintain that toned body? Well, we will tell you how.. Watch this video !