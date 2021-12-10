Apple iOS 15.2 update : Apple just got an amazing iOS feature which will allow your iPhone to detect whether your phone has genuine or third party apps. To avail this new feature, users need to update their their iPhones to iOS 15.2. This new feature will tell you about the non-genuine parts thereby showing you “Unknown part” in your smartphone. Watch video to know more about this new feature of Apple and how you can use it.Also Read - Bounce Infinity E1 Electric Scooter Launched In India, Booking Starts At Rs.499 | Checkout Key Features And Price