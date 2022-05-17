Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world. Everyone knows that The Taj Mahal is slowly changing it’s colour. Did you know that During World War II, the Taj Mahal was disguised as a bamboo stockpile. Yes, this is true, the entire palace was covered with bamboo scaffolding, to protect it from bomber planes flying overhead. To know more interesting facts about India, watch full video where we tell you that India was the first country to mine diamonds, it is Home of a mysterious skeleton lake and India has the highest population of vegetarians.