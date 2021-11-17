Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood to join Politics : Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood who is well known for his commendable efforts for migrant labourers during lockdown, on Sunday announced that his younger sister Malvika Sood is soon going to enter politics. Malvika who is a social worker herself, is likely to contest the Punjab Assemble Poll 2022 from Moga which is the sibling’s hometown as well. However, there’s no concrete report on what political party Malvika would contest from. Watch video to know more.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Actor Abhimanyu Singh Reveals Sooryavanshi Set Secrets, Watch Video To Find Out What Happened on Sets With Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar