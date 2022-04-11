If you belong to the salaried class, then you must be knowing about gratuity. Employees working continuously for five years in any company become eligible for gratuity. Section-2A of the Gratuity Act clearly defines ‘working continuously’. These people get the benefit of gratuity, know on which basis gratuity is available. But do you know that the benefit of gratuity is also available on service of less than five years. In this video we give you an in-depth analysis on how you can get your gratuity even before 5 years as per the Gratuity Act rules.