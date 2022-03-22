Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar’s film Bachchhan Pandey has been garnering headlines ever since it’s release. Audience is absolutely loving Akshay in the role of gangster Bachchhan Pandey. Akshay left no stones unturned to be in a look of a gangster. For his role, the actor has gone for a rough and tough look with a stone eye. He has used a white lens for the look. While talking to media, Akshay Kumar revealed that wearing the lens and removing it was the most difficult part of shooting and that it was extremely painful. Watch video to know more.Also Read - Gully Boy Rapper Dharmesh Parmar Aka Mc Tod Fod Dies At 24, Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ranveer Singh Express Grief - Watch