Dhvani Bhanushali: Dhvani Bhanushali and Yuvan Shankar Raja's song 'Candy' is finally out and getting good reviews. In an exclusive interview with popular singer Dhvani Bhanushali and Yuvan Shankar Raja, both of them opened up on their song candy. Yuvan Shankar Raja opens up why he chose Dhvani Bhanushali for his project, he also talked about the things that make this song special. Dhvani Bhanushali opens up on her collaboration with Yuvan Shankar, about the song, and much more. Yuvan Shankar Raja reveals one special instrument that is used for this song, and how it works for the song. Watch this full interview to know more.