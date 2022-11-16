Didi You Know Delhi’s Public Transport System Runs on CNG; 8 Such Facts About Delhi That Will Surprise You | Watch Video

New Delhi is jam-packed with plenty of famous sites – be they a monument, temple, palace or a landmark, all of which tells the story of this incredible city

Delhi: The Delhi Metro system was voted the 2nd best in the world. The entire public transport system in Delhi, be it Autos or Bus, everything runs on a CNG. Delhi is the world’s second most bird-rich capital city after Kenya and Nairobi. Delhi’s Connaught Pace is the world’s 7th most expensive office market in the world. Khari Baoli in Delhi is the largest spice market in Asia. Delhi’s own little Tibet “Majnu ka Tila” is the place where a local mystic majnu met Guru Nanak In 1505. Delhi’s oldest library, Hardayal Municipal Library has a collection worth millions, with 8000 rare books. Delhi’s Chandani Chawk has been home to Gulab Singh Johrimal, one of the oldest perfume shop in the world.

Written By: Keshav Mishra