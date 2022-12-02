Digi Yatra: What Is Digi Yatra That Allows Passengers To Travel Paperless At Airport? How To Register – Watch Video

Digi Yatra: It is currently being launched for passengers on domestic flights. It is being told that in the first phase it will be launched at 7 airports. However, as of now it is being started only in 3 airports i.e. Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi. But by March 2023 this facility will also be available at 4 airports namely Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Vijayawada.

Digi Yatra explained: The government has introduced paperless entry at Delhi, Varanasi and Bengaluru airport to make air travel hassle-free. The airport will use facial recognition software termed as “Digi Yatra” for entry, which means passengers won’t need to carry their ID card and boarding pass. With the help of this app, you will be able to check in at the airport without any paper. Here your face will be recognized at the e-gate and all the necessary information related to you will be checked automatically. Watch video to know more about Digi Yatra.