Digital ageing affects on skin: We spend majority of our time on our smartphones scrolling internet all day without thinking about the effects it has on our health. There are chances that we are not just impacting our eyes but skin too. The intense brightness and harmful blue light that reflects out of your smartphone can cause untimely ageing issues. The blue light can cause issues like eye strain, fatigue, headache and sleeplessness. Watch this video to how you an prevent the harmful impacts of blue lights on your skin.