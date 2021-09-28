Digital Health Card: On Monday, 27th September 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The digital mission will provide the health ID to the people, that hold their health records. A Unique 14 digit Health Identification Number. Watch the video to know about the registration process, documents required, and more.Also Read - Health Care Tips : Health Benefits Of Eating Coconut Oil Everyday, Watch Video