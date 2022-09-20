Digital Health ID: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission through video conferencing on September 27, 2021. Under the mission, digital health ID card has been provided to all people. The mission’s objective is to issue digital health ID cards for all citizens in the country and to help hospitals, insurance providers, and health ID cardholders access health records online in a secure and safe environment. Through this video, we will take a look at what digital health I’d card is, how it works, it’s benefits and how to apply for the same. Watch video.

Also Read - Car Care Hacks: Easy Tips And Tricks To Make Your Car Look New Forever - Watch Video