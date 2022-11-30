Digital Rupee Explainer Video: RBI To Launch First Digital Currency On December 1, Here Is Everything You Need To Know| Watch Video

Digital Rupee Explained: Digital currency has been started from 1 December 2022. It will be used in wholesale transactions. Its name is CBDC- Central Bank Digital Currency. Right now it has been started as a pilot project. Digital Rupee will no longer be in your pocket. But, in the virtual world, it will be used only through you. It will not be available to be kept in the pocket like a note and Will not even print. Rather, it will be useful for you through technology. Learn in the video what is Digital Rupee and how will it works.

Written by- Ananya